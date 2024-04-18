Microsoft releases Public Preview of Office LTSC 2024 for commercial customers

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has begun offering a public preview of Microsoft Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) 2024 for commercial customers; here is the preview announcement. The LTSC version is designed for organizations that require a stable suite of productivity applications with few updates.

The preview includes versions for both Windows and Mac, with applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote included in the Professional Plus version. Project Professional and Visio Professional are also available in the preview.

Microsoft has stated that Office LTSC 2024 will include a selection of new features currently available in Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprises. The applications will receive bug fixes and security updates for five years after their official launch, which will be later in 2024.

Microsoft says that some organizations may only deploy Office LTSC on a limited number of devices. They have made sure to the customers that both Office LTSC and Microsoft 365 Apps can be deployed on different machines within the same organization using the same deployment tools as the previous version, Click-to-Run for Windows and Apple Package format (pkg) for Mac.

The following products are available as part of this preview program: Microsoft Office LTSC Professional Plus 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access) Microsoft Office LTSC Standard for Mac 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote) Microsoft Project Professional 2024 Microsoft Visio Professional 2024

Support for older versions of Office, including Office 2016 and 2019, will end on October 14, 2025. Organizations that rely on these versions must upgrade to a supported version by that date.

