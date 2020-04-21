Microsoft releases optional patches for Windows 10 v1909 and v1903

Microsoft has released new optional patches for PCs running Windows 10 Version 1909 and Version 1903. Taking the OS Builds t0 18362.815(v1903) and 18363.815(v1909), the update offers a lot of bug fixes, no new features. However, this is an optional cumulative update, so the update won’t show up unless you check for updates in the Settings app. You can see the official changelog below.

Update Highlights

Fixes for Windows 10 V1903 and V1909

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from opening after you upgrade from a previous version of Windows, and a Bad Image exception dialog box appears.

Addresses in an issue that turns off notifications for devices that use a virtual private network (VPN) on a cellular network.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from resuming a Microsoft Xbox game on a Windows device after upgrading from a previous version of Windows.

Addresses an issue that causes a box that contains multiple lines of text to stop responding in certain scenarios.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing during sign in when the user is prompted for the password.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from opening in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps when USB devices are connected.

Addresses an issue that displays incorrect folder properties in File Explorer when the path is longer than MAX_PATH.

Addresses an issue that prevents the correct lock screen from appearing when all of the following are true: The Group Policy Object (GPO) policy “Computer Configuration\Windows Settings\Security Settings\Local Policies\Security Options\Interactive Logon: Do not require Ctrl+Alt+Del Computer” is disabled. The GPO policy “Computer Configuration\Administrative Templates\System\Logon\Turn off app notifications on the lock screen” is enabled. The registry key HKLM\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\System\DisableLogonBackgroundImage is set to 1.

Addresses an issue that generates unexpected notifications related to changing the default application settings. Addresses an issue that causes the sign in screen to be blurry.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows Update to stop responding when you check for updates.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Sign in options page from opening using the ms – settings:signinoptions-launchfingerprintenrollment Uniform Resource Identifier (URI).

page from opening using the ms settings:signinoptions-launchfingerprintenrollment Uniform Resource Identifier (URI). Addresses an issue with Bluetooth group policy settings on Microsoft Surface Pro X devices.

Addresses an issue that causes a KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE (139) stop error when Windows resumes from Sleep and turns on certain Bluetooth headsets.

Addresses a reliability issue in WDF01000.sys .

. Addresses an issue that causes an error in logman.exe . The error is, “A user account is required in order to commit the current Data collector Set properties.”

. The error is, “A user account is required in order to commit the current Data collector Set properties.” Addresses an issue that prevents users from setting the REG_EXPAND_SZ keys in some automated scenarios.

keys in some automated scenarios. Addresses an issue that causes a memory leak in the LsaIso.exe process when the server is under a heavy authentication load and Credential Guard is enabled.

process when the server is under a heavy authentication load and Credential Guard is enabled. Addresses an issue that causes the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) initialization to fail with system event error 14 and prevents Windows from accessing the TPM.

Addresses an issue that causes communication with the TPM to time out and fail.

Addresses an issue that prevents hash signing using the Microsoft Platform Crypto Provider for TPMs from working correctly. This issue might also affect networking software, such as VPN applications.

Addresses an issue that prevents applications running in an Azure Active Directory environment from receiving account change notifications. This occurs when using the Web Account Manager (WAM) and the WebAccountMonitor API.

Addresses an issue that causes systems to stop working with a 0x3B stop code when running a binary that is signed by a revoked certificate.

Addresses an issue with merging Windows Defender Application Control policies that sometimes generates a duplicate rule ID error and causes the Merge-CIPolicy PowerShell command to fail.

PowerShell command to fail. Addresses an issue that prevents a user’s PIN from being changed after connecting the device to Microsoft Workplace Join.

Addresses an issue that fails to print content that is outside of the margins of a document.

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) management tools, such as IIS Manager, from managing an ASP.NET application that has configured SameSite cookie settings in web.config .

cookie settings in . Addresses an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop working if you attempt to use paste functionality on webpages when cut-and-paste functionality has been disabled using a policy and Windows Defender Application Guard is active.

Addresses an issue that causes the Clipboard service to unexpectedly stop working.

These updates can be downloaded by Checking for Updates in Settings, or you can download it manually from here.

