Microsoft releases Office Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058) for Windows users

Microsoft has released Office Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058) in the Current Channel for Windows users. It is a fairly small release, as it comes with only one new feature for Outlook, no other changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

After installing Office Version 2209 (Build 15629.20058), admins will be able to configure label settings to add three new S/MIME options, including encrypt, sign, and encrypt-and-sign, to emails in Outlook for Windows. It is now possible to configure these labels and add S/MIME options to the Sensitivity drop-down menu, making it easier for the admins to quickly access these labels to encrypt and sign their emails. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the functionality.

Changelog

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping the company will introduce exciting new features with the latest update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.