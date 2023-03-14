Microsoft releases Edge 111 with Copilot feature and more for stable channel users

Microsoft has released Edge 111 for stable Channel users. The latest version of Edge comes with many changes, of which a capability called “Edge Copilot” is the most talked about one. Aside from that, the latest version also comes with enhanced security to help you browse the internet safely.

Edge 111 comes with a new Microsoft Edge Sidebar with several new functionalities and improvements, including the new Copilot that gives you insights into web pages you are currently reading. You can also auto-hide the Edge Sidebar, so when you are not using it, more screen space will be available for you. Also, Edge 111 brings a new hover functionality that lets users open the Sidebar by hovering on the Bing icon in the Toolbar.

Moreover, Edge 111 offers a new experience to the Microsoft 365 tab of the Edge Enterprise New Tab Page. The new experience includes “a new layout that centers on a larger version of the Microsoft Feed, featuring more productivity content, and moves the productivity cards including Important Emails, Recent SharePoint sites, Upcoming events, and To Do to the right-hand side of the Microsoft 365 tab.” Additionally, Enhanced security features are there in this release to give you more protection again online threats alongside policy changes.

Read the official changelog below to learn more about what is new in Edge 111.

Microsoft Edge version 111.0.1661.41 changelog

New policies

If you want to know about security updates in Edge 111, they are listed here.

