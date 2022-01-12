A week ago Microsoft released a big update for PowerToys, taking it to version 0.5.3.1 with a number of new features. Today Microsoft released a smaller update, version 0.5.3.3, which brings a number of fixes, including for a laggy PowerToys Run.

The full changelog reads:

#15364 – PowerToys Run perf regression due to disabling list virtualization to improve scroll speed on some computers

#15305 – PowerToys Run Uri plugin had an exception with a bad format.

#15344 – PowerToys Run crashes due to duplicate key. This was due to community driven plugin having the same name as one of our plugins.

The latest version can now be found here with Store and Winget versions following soon.

In case you missed it, find the full changelog for version 0.5.3.1 below:

Change log

Things to be aware of

The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.

Always on Top

Welcome to the family! With a quick Win + Ctrl + T , the window in focus is toggled to be on top. Toggle again, and it reverts back to normal.

ColorPicker

HEX input improvements for adjust color menu including support for hex code without hashtag and short hex code like #CF0.

Better bottom right screen detection for overlay

FancyZones

Increased negative space margin

Fix for not snapping child windows

Fix for clearing keyboard focus on editor launch

Fix to improve overlays to reduce brightness and hide numbers.

File Explorer

Added G-code support for thumbnails and preview pane.

Image Resizer

Fixed regression from Metadata tag removal of ColorSpace.

PowerRename

Row highlighting + preview support now implemented.

Fixed AltGR input issue

Improved folder renaming support

Opens on active monitor

PowerToys Run

Web searching has been added! ?? What is the answer to life will go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too!

will go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too! VS Code workspace improvements.

Binary and Hex number support.

Ability to use factorials in calculations

PT Run will not show in Window Walker results anymore.

Fix log / ln calculations

Fix to make previous results clear

Fix to detect symlinks and prevent recursive loops

Fix for trackpad scrolling being too fast

Removed unneeded nuget package.

Better detection for if a packaged app can be elevated

Improve crash resiliency for Program plugin.

Improved Windows setting results.

Fixed a bug where some similar activation phrases aren’t working as expected.

Video conference mute

Disabled by default as this requires elevation to register the virtual camera.

Changed (default) hotkey for mute camera & microphone from Win + N to Win + Shift + Q to not conflict with a Windows 11 keyboard shortcut

Settings

Multiple accessibility, layout, image, string and icons fixes.

Runner

Improved mutex support to prevent multiple PT Run instances from running

Installer

Large progress toward user based installing vs machine wide. Upgrade scenario still needs additional work.

Removed custom bootstrapper and now are using a WiX bundle.

Removed unused image assets that were still being shipped.

ARM64 support

Setting WinUI3 proof-of-concept and validate we do need at least one more feature, elevation support from WinUI 3 unpackaged applications.

Dev improvements