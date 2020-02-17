Microsoft Edge team has been active ever since Microsoft announced its plan to switch to Chromium for Microsoft Edge. The team officially rolled out Edge to the public last month and is now working on adding new features to the web browser.
In a post on Tech Community (via Windows Latest), Microsoft Edge team member shared the roadmap for the web browser. Microsoft has made a lot of commits to the Chromium framework, most of which have been accepted by Google. The new roadmap now gives us a peek at what to expect from Edge in the future. You can head below to take a look at some of the features planned for Microsoft Edge.
- Enable sync of installed browser extensions between devices
- Enable sync of browsing history between devices
- Support read aloud of PDF files
- Make Edge available on Linux
- Add the ability to ink on web pages
- Support themes from the Chrome Web Store
- Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window
- Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
- Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System
- Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files
- Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
- Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge
- Allow the search bar in the new tab page to be configured with other search providers
- Support mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close
- Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account
As you can see, there are some new features as well as UI changes including the Fluent Design implementation. Apart from that, Microsoft has also planned to bring some features from the current Edge. These include Ask Cortana, Set Aside and more.
Microsoft has a lot more in store for Edge this year and you can check the roadmap on the original post on the Tech Community. Microsoft has also added links to discussion for many of the aforementioned features so you can join the discussion and share your feedback with Microsoft.