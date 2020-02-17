Microsoft Edge team has been active ever since Microsoft announced its plan to switch to Chromium for Microsoft Edge. The team officially rolled out Edge to the public last month and is now working on adding new features to the web browser.

In a post on Tech Community (via Windows Latest), Microsoft Edge team member shared the roadmap for the web browser. Microsoft has made a lot of commits to the Chromium framework, most of which have been accepted by Google. The new roadmap now gives us a peek at what to expect from Edge in the future. You can head below to take a look at some of the features planned for Microsoft Edge.

Enable sync of installed browser extensions between devices

Enable sync of browsing history between devices

Support read aloud of PDF files

Make Edge available on Linux

Add the ability to ink on web pages

Support themes from the Chrome Web Store

Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window

Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge

Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System

Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files

Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge

Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge

Allow the search bar in the new tab page to be configured with other search providers

Support mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close

Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account

As you can see, there are some new features as well as UI changes including the Fluent Design implementation. Apart from that, Microsoft has also planned to bring some features from the current Edge. These include Ask Cortana, Set Aside and more.

Microsoft has a lot more in store for Edge this year and you can check the roadmap on the original post on the Tech Community. Microsoft has also added links to discussion for many of the aforementioned features so you can join the discussion and share your feedback with Microsoft.