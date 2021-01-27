Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Power BI on Android and iOS. The new update brings improvements as well as bumps the app to v2.2.210106.2125193 on Andriod and v22.3 on iOS. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update.

Android:

Bug fixes

Improved stability and fixed various bugs.

iOS:

Users with a Power BI free license can now view and access workspaces for which they’ve been added as viewers, directly from the workspaces list. Note that this change is applicable for content that’s hosted on a Power BI Premium capacity.

If you’re using Power BI on Android or iOS then you can head to the Google Play Store or App Store to download the latest update.