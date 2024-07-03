Microsoft Planner in Teams to get new "Recommended" view, rolling out this month

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Planner in Teams, the popular all-in-one planning app, has been getting a few revamping here and there. The all-in-one app is now getting a new “Recommended” view—akin to Catch Up on Slack, sort of—that pushes all assigned tasks that are still unviewed.

The Redmond tech giant says in an update of its roadmap site (Feature ID: 403106) that this view is launching worldwide for everyone this month, July 2024, on the Teams app for desktops as well as on those Surface-supporting devices, like Surface Hub 3 for example.

“We are introducing a new Recommended view in Planner in Teams to help you discover plans with tasks assigned to you that you haven’t viewed yet, enhancing task management efficiency and providing seamless prioritization of your workload,” the update reads.

Microsoft updated its Planners app on Teams, combining the simplicity of the To-Do app, the collaboration of Planner, and the power of Microsoft Project for the web. All in one, now, and it’s already rolled out for everyone who uses Teams.

“Users with an M365 license will have access to a rich set of capabilities for individual and team work management. These include the ability to create and edit tasks and plans, see a full list of tasks assigned to you within My Tasks, various plan views (Grid, List, and Board), My Day, and more,” Microsoft explains in its initial announcement.

A little while ago, Microsoft also said that the new Planner app would soon introduce a new view for “My Tasks” for a better task visibility.