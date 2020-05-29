Microsoft OneDrive for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 11.35, the update brings a couple of new features including photo search, PDF markers enhancements, and more. The update also brings a number of improvements You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

Circles, squares, and lines, oh my. PDF mark up isn’t in Kansas anymore, now you can add shapes.

Sometimes, when attempting to upload something via the share extension, it would show the last item that you uploaded via the share extension, rather than the newly-selected one. Other times, the correct item would show, but it would be stuck in a waiting state after you hit upload. Both of these issues have been fixed.

Did you know that your photos are searchable? Find the memory you are looking for with the new search bar in the Photos tab. Dog, cat, flower, sunrise–search away!

iPad users sometimes saw the the wrong file size displayed when downloading a photo or video to their device. This was very confusing and has been fixed.

Our scan button used to shrink whenever we showed a toast message. It got tired, took a long nap and hasn’t been shrinking properly lately. Thankfully, it’s now awake, fully rested and will animate when it’s supposed to.

In related news, Microsoft recently made a noteworthy change in the OneDrive for iOS app. OneDrive for iOS now uploads images in HEIF format instead of JPG. Microsoft also introduced an improved shared view, which contains new groupings.

You can download and install OneDrive on your iPhone or iPad from the below link, or you can head over to the Apple App Store.