Microsoft OneDrive has received an update on iOS. The latest version of the app doesn’t add any new features, but it includes fixes for a range of issues that were plaguing the app experience.

The update fixes the issue where some videos would occasionally close during playback. Also, the Voiceover bug has been addressed. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Some PDFs were showing text boxes filled with the same color as the text when opened in Adobe Reader which made them very hard to read. We’ve fixed the underlying issue in our PDF editor so now text boxes added in our app will reflect the expected colors.

Voiceover wasn’t focusing on the delete dialog when deleting files from the Recycle Bin, this has been fixed.

Some videos would occasionally close during playback with a “Video cannot play” message. This has been fixed.

This wouldn’t be possible without your feedback. If you run into any issues, please shake your device and tap “Report a Problem.”

via onmsft