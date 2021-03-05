Microsoft OneDrive has received an update on Android. The latest update adds a new Home tab where you get access to your files and an offline Files section to quickly access and manage files you’ve downloaded for offline access. The update also includes other exciting changes, and you can read about them in detail in the full official changelog below.
Changelog
We’ve added a new Home tab to help you pick up where you left off, fast. The new Home tab prominently features your Recent view for easy access to your files and an Offline Files section to quickly access and manage files you’ve downloaded for offline access. Find On this Day for OneDrive personal users, and Shared Libraries for work or school in Home as well. Plus reorder the sections in settings!
You can download and install the OneDrive app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can visit the Google Play Store and search for the app.
