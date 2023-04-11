Microsoft News: Windows 11 gets Patch Tuesday KB5025239 update

Microsoft has started rolling out the Patch Tuesday update, KB5025239, to Windows 11 users taking the OS Build to 22621.1555. As with every Patch Tuesday update, the latest one includes no new features or changes. The main highlight of this update is fixing security issues for your Windows operating system.

Moreover, it is important to note that KB5025239 includes all the improvements Microsoft rolled out with KB5023778, released last month. As for the official changelog, you can read it below.

KB5025239 changelog

Windows 11 KB5025239 is not without any flaws. It has some known issues that primarily impact IT administrators. After installing this update, the third-party UI customization apps might not start up as you would expect. If that is the case, Microsoft recommends that users contact customer support for the app developer they are using.

You can install the latest Patch Tuesday update on your Windows 11 PC from the Windows Update page. You can also manually download and install it from Microsoft Update Catalog.