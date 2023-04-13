Microsoft News: Microsoft rolls out Edge Dev 114.0.1788.0 to Insiders

A weak after releasing Edge Dev 113, Microsoft is now releasing the very first build of Edge 114 in the Dev Channel. The latest Edge Dev build 114.0.1788.0 comes with a new feature, tons of fixes and improvements, and a new policy.

Edge Dev build 114.0.1788.0 has added Automatically open Bing chat conversation in the side pane in the Discover setting. A new policy in the latest Edge Dev build for Enterprise customers is the ability to disable the Read Aloud feature. Enterprise users can also turn off always show sidebar if the sidebar is enabled by policy.

Moreover, the first build of Edge 114 includes fixes for plenty of issues, and improvements. To learn more about them, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Edge Dev 114.0.1788.0 changelog

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation. It is worth noting that Edge Dev 114.0.1788.0 is not available for Windows 8.1 or older PCs, as Microsoft Edge no longer supports them for Insider builds.