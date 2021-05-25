Microsoft announces .NET MAUI Preview 4 with .NET Hot Reload, BlazorWebView and more

Microsoft today announced the availability of .NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI) Preview 4. This new .NET MAUI Preview 4 comes with BlazorWebView, .NET Hot Reload, splash screen support across platforms, and more. You can read about the features in detail below.

BlazorWebView

The new BlazorWebView enables you to host a Blazor web application right in your .NET MAUI application and take advantage of seamless native platform features and UI controls. The control can be added to any XAML page and pointed to the root of the Blazor application.

Splash Screen

On mobile platforms especially you want your first screen to appear as quickly as possible, and this is done by implementing a static splash screen. .NET MAUI now has a single place to describe your splash screen for all platforms that support them.

Raw Assets

.NET MAUI now makes it very easy to add other assets to your project and reference them directly while retaining platform-native performance. For example, if you want to display a static HTML file in a WebView you can add the file to your project and annotate it as a MauiAsset in the properties.

In Visual Studio 16.11 Preview 1 we get a first look at the productivity features for .NET MAUI including new run options for a multi-targeted single project, and the all-new .NET Hot Reload for editing your managed code.

Single Project Run

Single Project introduces a new experience for selecting the target platform and device when running your .NET MAUI applications. These changes simplify the startup process and give you access to all the platforms and devices in a single place.

.NET Hot Reload

.NET Hot Reload is a new experience that enables you to make live edits to your .NET MAUI app’s source code while it is running, reducing the number of times you need to rebuild your app.