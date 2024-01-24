Microsoft Mesh now generally available on PC and Meta Quest VR devices

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Last year, Microsoft announced the public preview of Microsoft Mesh, a new 3D immersive experience for the workplace. Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Mesh. Microsoft Mesh is now available on PC and will be available on Meta Quest VR devices from tomorrow.

Microsoft Mesh in Teams will support the following:

Avatars: As you enter an immersive space, choose an avatar that you’ve already built for standard 2D Teams meetings or create a new one. It’s easy to customize your avatar to reflect your appearance, style, or mood for the day.

As you enter an immersive space, choose an avatar that you’ve already built for standard 2D Teams meetings or create a new one. It’s easy to customize your avatar to reflect your appearance, style, or mood for the day. 3D environments : Choose from one of the ready-made 3D environments that fits your meeting’s needs, whether it’s a big team social gathering or a small round-table discussion.

: Choose from one of the ready-made 3D environments that fits your meeting’s needs, whether it’s a big team social gathering or a small round-table discussion. Seat assignments : Select where you sit in a meeting or event to drive connections with your co-workers. You can also freely move from one conversation to another.

: Select where you sit in a meeting or event to drive connections with your co-workers. You can also freely move from one conversation to another. Spatial Audio and audio zones: Have multiple, simultaneous conversations and communicate effectively in subgroups without talking over each other.

Have multiple, simultaneous conversations and communicate effectively in subgroups without talking over each other. Interactive activities: Play built-in interactive games for team bonding within immersive spaces. To get started, you can see a few designated areas to roast marshmallows, throw beanbags, answer fun icebreaker questions, and more.

Play built-in interactive games for team bonding within immersive spaces. To get started, you can see a few designated areas to roast marshmallows, throw beanbags, answer fun icebreaker questions, and more. Live reactions: Use live reactions such as hearts, thumbs up, clap, and more to express yourself during discussions.

Microsoft Mesh toolkit can be used to create custom interactive experiences using Unity. Microsoft is also offering a no-code editor that will allow you to customize the available immersive spaces by adding visual elements like banners and more.