Microsoft releases several new features for HoloLens in the latest Insider Preview build

Microsoft recently released a new Insider Preview build for HoloLens with several new features and improvements. With this new Insider Preview build, the new Microsoft Edge web browser based on Chromium is available to HoloLens 2 customers for the first time. In this release, Microsoft also released a new version of the Settings app that includes new features and expanded settings for HoloLens 2 in the following areas: Sound, Power & sleep, Network & Internet, Apps, Accounts, Ease of Access, and more.

Swipe to type is another neat feature that will improve the overall experience on HoloLens.

Some customers find it faster to “type” on virtual keyboards by swiping the shape of the word they intend to type, and we’re previewing this feature for the holographic keyboard. You can swipe one word at a time by passing the tip of your finger through the plane of the holographic keyboard, swiping the shape of the word, and then withdrawing the tip of your finger from the plane of the keyboard. You can swipe follow-up words without needing to press the spacebar by removing your finger from the keyboard between words. You will know the feature is working if you see a swipe trail following your finger’s movement on the keyboard.

You can find the full change log below.

Source: Microsoft