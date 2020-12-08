Microsoft brings proactive grammar suggestions in Outlook for Mac

Microsoft today released a new Office Insider build for Mac users. This new Insider Slow Version 16.44 (Build 20120602) comes with new features for Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint. For Outlook for Mac users, Microsoft is bringing proactive grammar suggestions. In PowerPoint, you can now export GIFs with transparent backgrounds.

Find the full change log below.

Outlook

Grammar is now available in Outlook for Mac

You will now get proactive grammar suggestions in Outlook for Mac. Basic grammar suggestions are flagged as blue underlines.

Excel

Unhide multiple sheets at once

By popular request, this feature helps you unhide multiple sheets at once.

PowerPoint

Create GIFs with transparent backgrounds

When exporting to an Animated GIF, a new option will allow you to make the background transparent.

Export animated GIF in a range

Select a range of slides when exporting to animated GIF.