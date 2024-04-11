Microsoft Forms reveals updates to enhance educational experiences

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft announced a series of updates to its Forms platform to improve the educational experience for both teachers and students.

One of the most buggest updates is the introduction of form/quiz data sync to Excel. This feature automatically populates response data from Forms into an Excel spreadsheet for the web. This integration lets educators to use the analysis tools within Excel, saving them time.

There is a Practice mode which offers a new approach to formative assessment. Educators can now assign quizzes in a non-graded format, giving students a low-pressure environment to review course material and improving their understanding.

This helps in a more self-directed learning approach and lets students identify areas requiring further attention without the stress associated with a formal graded assessment.

Then there is the pre-fill link feature, which streamlines data collection and improves accuracy. Currently rolling out for forms (with quiz functionality coming soon), this feature lets educators to pre-populate specific answer fields.

This can be particularly good for tasks like course registration, where students no longer need to manually enter repetitive information like professor names or course IDs. This reduces the time it takes to complete forms and minimizes the risk of errors.

Form/quiz in Stream video injects engagement directly into video lectures. This feature allows educators to integrate quizzes directly into recorded lectures hosted on Microsoft Stream.

Students can engage with the content by answering embedded questions within the video, promoting real-time comprehension checks and active participation. This approach can enhance student focus and retention of key learning points.

In January, Microsoft introduced a new feature in the Microsoft 365 admin center that allows administrators to bulk migrate Google Forms to Microsoft Forms.

More here.