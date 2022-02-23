If you are already a Microsoft Flight Simulator pilot enjoying the program, there is a piece of huge news that might excite you. It will now give you a new sight of the world through the beautiful places located in Australia. Now, it will let you enjoy the beautiful Great Barrier Reef, majestic Mount Wellington, and the country’s dusty outback and glimmering beaches.

These virtual sceneries are made possible through the effort of a Melbourne-based software company, Orbx Simulation Systems. It is included in the World Update VII, which is free and accessible by all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.

Orbx Simulation Systems has created boosted 100 airports with higher-resolution detail to make the experience more realistic for players and built four new airports such as YLRE (Longreach), YMBT (Mount Beauty), YPBO (Paraburdoo), and YSHL (Shellharbour). There are also 16 new activities to enjoy, including 6 bush trips, 5 landing challenges, 6 discovery flights, and 11 new photogrammetry cites (in collaboration with Bing Maps). Here is the complete list of these new features found in the update:

Bush Trips

Tasmania

Southeastern Australia

Sea to Desert

Great Barrier Reef

Northwestern Kimberly Coast

Landing Challenges

Brisbane

Shellharbour

Mt Hotham

Katoomba

Mabuiag

Discovery Flights

Gold Coast

Sydney

Perth

Darwin

Melbourne

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

New Photogrammetry Cites

Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth

Hobart

Cairns

Darwin

Townsville

Bunbury

Mackay

The features of the World Update VII are free for all Microsoft Flight Simulator players. And if you want to get your hands on these new game details, you can simply update your simulator to download the update. Moreover, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 10/11, and Steam.

