Microsoft and Asobo Studio have released another development update which has revealed that the World Update 4: France & Benelux is set to be released on the April 15 release.

This time Asobo is planning to beta test the update, presumably to avoid embarrassing monoliths and holes in the ground.

They write:

Upcoming Testing Opportunity:

In our continued efforts to provide the best experience for our community we are looking for 300 individuals to help us test the upcoming World Update IV. As part of this test your participation will help our team gather valuable information prior to launching the next world update to the general public. We plan to open for signups tomorrow at 8am PDT. Check back here at that time for instructions and more information on how to participate!

A teaser trailer for the update can be seen below:

To take part in the test gamers are required to sign up via the Xbox insider hub and are required to have a Microsoft Store version of the sim.

Check out the announcement at the Flight Simulator forums here.

via TwinInfinite