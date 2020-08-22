Microsoft Flight Simulator explains how it uses Bing Maps’ impressive mapping technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator is officially one of the highest-rated games of 2020. It heralds a new era of data-driven flight simulation. One of the exciting things of Microsoft Flight Simulator is that the data that makes up the world is always improving. To make it possible, the Flight Simulator team partnered with Microsoft Bing Maps team. Check out the video above to learn how Flight Simulator users Bing Maps inside the game.

Flight Simulator layers will enjoy new, even better terrain, and an ever evolving, machine learning-fueled simulator that grows over time.

Flight Simulator uses Bing Maps to stream more than 2PB of data to reach a new level of realism, accuracy and authenticity.

You can download Microsoft Flight Simulator here from Microsoft Store.