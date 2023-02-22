Microsoft Excel’s Image Function now available to all platforms

Microsoft is bringing the new Image Function of Excel into all platforms today. After its release in December, the function is now arriving to iOS and Android users as well.

The Image Function of Excel is one of the biggest additions to Microsoft’s spreadsheet program recently. It was first shared in August last year and later released in December. Initially, it was only offered to web, Windows, and Mac users, but the Redmond company announced it is now available on all platforms starting today.

“Using the new IMAGE function, pictures can now live in the cell and be the cell value instead of floating on top of it,” said Itai Goldstein, a product manager at Microsoft. “You can use sort and filter, calculate, and write formulas with pictures, move or resize the cells, and work with Pictures within an Excel table.”