Microsoft Entra Verified ID now has Face Check for high-assurance verifications

Microsoft Entra Verified ID automates verification of identity credentials and enables privacy-protected interactions between organizations and users. Today, Microsoft announced a new facial matching feature called Face Check that will enable high-assurance verifications using Entra Verified ID. This feature is currently available in preview.

As you can notice in the screenshots above, Face Check adds a new layer of trust by performing facial matching between a user’s real-time selfie and a photo. The facial matching done using Azure AI services. When the camera is turned on the mobile device during the verification process, live footage is captured and passed to Verified ID for verification. Also, Face Check shares only the match results, there by protecting user privacy while allowing organizations to verify the person.

For now, Face Check is offered free of cost during the Public Preview period. Microsoft will share the pricing later this year.

Apps that require high-assurance verifications can make a simple API request to perform a Face Check against a Verified Employee credential, state-issued government ID, or a custom digital credential with a trusted photo.

You can learn more about this feature here.