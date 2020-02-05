Microsoft today announced the release of v81.0.410.1 build for Edge Dev channel. The update comes with some new features, several bug fixes and improvements.

The update includes a number of useful improvements, including support for saved payment cards, Dolby Vision support, improvements to Immersive reader and more.

Microsoft says this is the second-to-last update on Chromium 81, with next week’s build being the last before jumping to Chromium 82.

See the full changelog below:

Added Features:

Added a keyboard shortcut to enter Immersive Reader mode.

Enabled support for cards saved in MSPay to be used in webpages.

Enabled Dolby Vision support for capable devices.

Added support on Mac for reading PDFs protected with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP).

Added a limit to the amount of text that can be added to an item in a Collection. Note that we are still measuring this limit and may adjust it in the future.

Improved Reliability:

Fixed a crash on startup when sync is enabled.

Fixed an issue where certain websites crash upon load.

Fixed a crash when starting a download.

Fixed a crash when manually importing data from other browsers.

Fixed a crash when searching for text on a webpage.

Fixed an issue where deleted favorites sometimes re-appear when another device tries to sync.

Fixed an issue where enabling Application Guard causes high CPU usage when idle.

Fixed an issue on Mac where enabling SmartScreen causes high CPU usage when idle.

Fixed an issue where there is sometimes a delay when opening a new window before anything loads.

Fixed an issue where webpages that use the Windows credential prompt for logging in crash the browser when showing the prompt.

Fixed an issue where websites installed as apps sometimes don’t open.

Fixed a browser crash when closing the Collections pane.

Fixed an issue where opening the Collections pane sometimes causes a browser crash.

Fixed a crash when navigating to certain websites for Collections users.

Fixed an issue where syncing a Collection sometimes crashes the Collections pane.

Fixed a crash when closing the browser.

Fixed a crash when closing the browser for users of extensions.

Fixed an issue where disabling Internet Explorer in Windows and then attempting to use IE mode causes a browser crash.

Fixed an issue where websites sometimes don’t load in Application Guard windows after updating Edge.

Improved the reliability of syncing favorites with long names.

Fixed an issue where Collections that are created while sync is off don’t get synced once sync is turned back on.

Fixed an issue where certain encrypted PDFs can’t be opened.

Changed Behavior:

Fixed an issue where the trackpad gesture to scroll is sometimes interpreted as a right-click on certain devices. Note that this fix comes with the tradeoff of sometimes dropping the gesture to right-click (which is a two-finger tap by default), which will be fixed in the future.

Fixed an issue where Edge’s update progress reporting in Settings isn’t accurate.

Fixed an issue where swapping between the News and Office New Tab Page contents also resets the layout.

Fixed an issue during the first run experience where clicking cancel when customizing which data types to sync results in those data types still being selected for sync.

Improved messaging on the Sync Settings page for when a particular data type is disabled server-side even though sync in general is enabled and functional.

Fixed an issue where the autoImportAtFirstRun management policy stopped working.

Fixed an issue where certain data types sometimes aren’t imported from another browser properly.

Fixed an issue where websites that are pinned using the Pinning Wizard aren’t pinned properly.

Fixed an issue where clicking certain links in PDFs does nothing.

Fixed an issue where attempting to scroll a webpage by very large amounts sometimes fails.

Fixed an issue where scrolling on a webpage sometimes causes pages to jump to the beginning or end instead of scrolling the expected amount.

Fixed an issue where the identity button has an incorrectly-colored background.

Fixed an issue on Mac where the Translate icon sometimes is not seen in the address bar when it should be.

Fixed an issue where dragging images into a Collection from certain websites fails.

Fixed an issue where adding a page to a Collection sometimes results in the wrong image being used.

Fixed an issue where data and images from certain websites aren’t properly added to Collections.

Fixed an issue where attempting to close a window after downloading a file in an IE mode tab sometimes results in a warning not to close the window due to an in-progress download even though the download already completed.

Known Issues:

The dialog to install a website as an app sometimes doesn’t appear. In those cases, interacting with the address bar or navigating in the same tab will sometimes bring it up.

Users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. The only way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall that software. We’re currently engaging with the developers of that software to try to find a fix.

After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process fixes it. Note that some of these fixes don’t yet exist in the Stable channel, and the issue only appears to affect users with certain hardware.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.

The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.