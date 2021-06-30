Microsoft Edge Dev and Beta channels now available for download on iOS and Android

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Edge Android iOS

Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Edge Dev and Beta channels on iOS and Android devices. Previously, only Edge Canary channel builds were available on iOS and Android. With today’s announcement, all Microsoft Edge Insider Channels are available on iOS and Android. You can download them using the below links.

Dev Channel will be updated weekly while the Beta Channel will be updated every 6 weeks.

