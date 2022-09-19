Microsoft Edge Dev 107.0.1379.1 introduces new features, improvements, and more

Microsoft has started releasing versions for Edge 107. And the latest version of Edge Dev that Microsoft recently released is 107.0.1379.1, which introduced new features, improvements, bug fixes, and more.

With Edge Dev 107.0.1379.1, Microsoft is making the default profile icon to be consistent on all platforms alongside introducing Microsoft Rewards in India, a new SmartScreen client on macOS, a ton of improvements, and bug fixes. You can learn more about these changes, improvements, and fixes in the complete official changelog below.

Edge Dev 107.0.1379.1

Microsoft will continue to add useful new features to Edge in the coming days. For one, the software giant is working on the ability for Edge to block all video ads on YouTube. It is currently testing the feature on Edge Canary for Android. It is important to note that all the new features are available to Edge Insiders first.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

