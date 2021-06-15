If your handset is managed by Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, your admin will soon be able to detect if your iPhone is jailbroken.

“If it’s detected that a device is jailbroken, an alert is surfaced to the security team in Microsoft 365 Defender,” Microsoft Senior Program Manager Shravan Thota explained. “The device will then be considered as a high-risk device and this risk score is shared with your app protection or device compliance policies so that you can block it from accessing corporate resources.”

Microsoft says jailbroken devices are not constrained by Apple’s iOS protection against malware, and do not get regular updates and therefore present additional dangers to corporate data.

“These kinds of devices introduce additional risk and a higher probability of a breach to your organization,” Thota added.

If you do have a jailbroken iPhone and your device is managed by Microsoft Defender ATP, it may be a good idea to return it to native before you lose access to your corporate network.

