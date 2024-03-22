Microsoft Copilot uses Gemini as part of the references

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A Reddit user has reported that Copilot has been displaying references to Gemini, another large language model. This has led to confusion, as clicking the link in Copilot often directs users to the Gemini website’s main page, not a specific piece of information seemingly referenced by Copilot. It was seen on Reddit.

Several insights from users shed light on the situation. Some suggest Copilot only searches Bing, implying it wouldn’t have the capability to directly interact with another AI like Gemini. Others propose Bing might be “chatting” with Gemini to source information but acknowledge the technical improbability.

A comment said that Copilot likely has read-only access to Bing’s pre-existing search results, meaning it wouldn’t be able to see information not already indexed by Bing’s non-AI algorithms. In this scenario, all Copilot might see is the homepage of the Gemini website (previously known as Bard).

A user believes Copilot’s suggestions stem from Bing search results influencing its recommendations. If a programmer’s code aligns with a topic covered by Gemini, Bing might surface the Gemini website in search results. Copilot, referencing these search results, might then include the link as a suggestion, even if it’s not directly relevant to the specific code.