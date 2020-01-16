Microsoft announces new Live Presentations feature in PowerPoint

Microsoft today announced the new Live Presentations feature in PowerPoint. Using this feature, you can present your PowerPoint presentation to anyone who has internet and also allow them to zoom in on important details, screenshot slides, and interact real-time.

All you need to do is sharing a QR code or short link. When viewers click the link, they can join the Live Presentation and follow along with live subtitles in more than 60 languages on their personal device. Presenter can also see the live reactions from the viewers and no.of people who have joined the session.

After the presentation is over, the survey feature asks viewers for the feedback about the presentation and then generates an email to the presenter with the aggregated audience feedback and corresponding recommendations, offering insights to improve future presentations and trainings.

Source: Microsoft