Microsoft and Qualcomm announce Snapdragon-based small desktop PC for developers

Qualcomm today announced the release of the Snapdragon Developer Kit, an affordable Windows on ARM-based desktop PC designed for developers. Microsoft and Qualcomm are releasing this Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform-based desktop PC to allow developers to port their Windows apps to support ARM64 natively without spending a fortune on ARM devices.

Independent software vendors need hardware to test native ARM64 apps running on Windows, and the Snapdragon Developer Kit is less costly than consumer notebooks.

The Snapdragon Developer Kit will be sold at The Microsoft Store this summer.

Snapdragon 7c Specifications:

Cellular Modem:

Modem Name: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X15 LTE modem

Peak Download Speed: 600 Mbps

Uplink Technology: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Upload+

Downlink Carrier Aggregation: 3×20 MHz carrier aggregation

Uplink Carrier Aggregation: 2×20 MHz carrier aggregation

Downlink LTE Category: LTE Category 12

Uplink LTE Category: LTE Category 13

Downlink LTE MIMO: Up to 4×4 MIMO on two carriers

Downlink QAM: Up to 256-QAM, Up to 64-QAM

Uplink QAM: Up to 64-QAM

Wi-Fi:

Wi-Fi Standards: 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

MIMO Configuration: 2×2 (2-stream)

Wi-Fi Features: Target Wake Time

Bluetooth:

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Location:

Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS, QZSS, SBAS

CPU:

CPU Clock Speed: Up to 2.4 GHz

CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, Octa-core CPU

CPU Architecture: 64-bit

Process

Process Technology: 8 nm

Camera:

Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra™ 255 image signal processor, 14-bit

Camera Features: Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR)

Dual Camera, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 16 MP

Single Camera, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 32 MP

Video Capture Features: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture

Video:

Video Playback: Up to 4K HDR10

Codec Support: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP9

Video Software: Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering (MCTF)

Display:

Max On-Device Display: QXGA @ 60Hz, FHD @ 60Hz

Max External Display: QHD @ 60Hz

Display Pixels: 2560×1440, 2048×1536

General Audio:

Qualcomm Aqstic™ technology: Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec, Qualcomm Aqstic™ smart speaker amplifier

Qualcomm® aptX™ audio playback support: Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD

Audio Playback:

PCM, Playback: Up to 384kHz/32bit

Additional Playback Features: Native DSD support

Security Support:

Wi-Fi Security: WPA3

Memory:

Memory speed: 2133MHz

Memory Type: 2x16bit, LPDDR4x

Storage:

eMMC: eMMC 5.1

UFS: UFS 2.1