Microsoft and Qualcomm announce Snapdragon-based small desktop PC for developers

Qualcomm today announced the release of the Snapdragon Developer Kit, an affordable Windows on ARM-based desktop PC designed for developers. Microsoft and Qualcomm are releasing this Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform-based desktop PC to allow developers to port their Windows apps to support ARM64 natively without spending a fortune on ARM devices.
Independent software vendors need hardware to test native ARM64 apps running on Windows, and the Snapdragon Developer Kit is less costly than consumer notebooks.
The Snapdragon Developer Kit will be sold at The Microsoft Store this summer.
Snapdragon 7c Specifications:
Cellular Modem:
Modem Name: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X15 LTE modem
Peak Download Speed: 600 Mbps
Uplink Technology: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Upload+
Downlink Carrier Aggregation: 3×20 MHz carrier aggregation
Uplink Carrier Aggregation: 2×20 MHz carrier aggregation
Downlink LTE Category: LTE Category 12
Uplink LTE Category: LTE Category 13
Downlink LTE MIMO: Up to 4×4 MIMO on two carriers
Downlink QAM: Up to 256-QAM, Up to 64-QAM
Uplink QAM: Up to 64-QAM
Wi-Fi:
Wi-Fi Standards: 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n
Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz
MIMO Configuration: 2×2 (2-stream)
Wi-Fi Features: Target Wake Time
Bluetooth:
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
Location:
Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS, QZSS, SBAS
CPU:
CPU Clock Speed: Up to 2.4 GHz
CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, Octa-core CPU
CPU Architecture: 64-bit
Process
Process Technology: 8 nm
Camera:
Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra™ 255 image signal processor, 14-bit
Camera Features: Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR)
Dual Camera, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 16 MP
Single Camera, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 32 MP
Video Capture Features: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture
Video:
Video Playback: Up to 4K HDR10
Codec Support: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP9
Video Software: Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering (MCTF)
Display:
Max On-Device Display: QXGA @ 60Hz, FHD @ 60Hz
Max External Display: QHD @ 60Hz
Display Pixels: 2560×1440, 2048×1536
General Audio:
Qualcomm Aqstic™ technology: Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec, Qualcomm Aqstic™ smart speaker amplifier
Qualcomm® aptX™ audio playback support: Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD
Audio Playback:
PCM, Playback: Up to 384kHz/32bit
Additional Playback Features: Native DSD support
Security Support:
Wi-Fi Security: WPA3
Memory:
Memory speed: 2133MHz
Memory Type: 2x16bit, LPDDR4x
Storage:
eMMC: eMMC 5.1
UFS: UFS 2.1