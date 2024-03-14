Microsoft and Oracle expands Oracle Database@Azure to 15 regions worldwide

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corporation announced an expansion of their partnership to meet the increasing global demand for Oracle Database@Azure. This offering brings Oracle Database services directly within Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment.

Building upon the initial launch in December 2023, Oracle Database@Azure will now be available in 15 regions worldwide.

Here are several advantages for businesses looking to migrate their Oracle databases to the cloud, as visible in the announcement:

Customers can leverage existing tools like Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration to move their databases seamlessly without downtime.

Users can manage their Oracle databases within the familiar Azure interface, streamlining the cloud adoption process.

Consistency with on-premises deployments minimizes the need for code modifications when migrating databases.

Customers receive support from both Microsoft and Oracle.

Oracle Database@Azure can be purchased through the Azure Marketplace, and existing licensing programs from both companies can be applied.

Holger Mueller, a vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, commented on the significance of this partnership.

Enterprises that use offerings from multiple vendors are having a hard time moving their workloads to the cloud. Effectively CxOs need to pick the better offering and then live with the integration cost and risk going forward. The Microsoft and Oracle partnership is an innovative departure from this challenge, by allowing enterprises to even deliver their Oracle services through Azure’s console. It is no surprise that Microsoft and Oracle are now doubling down on the customer momentum and expanding their partnership with more locations. This will give more enterprises the chance to move their mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

This expansion follows the initial launch of Oracle Database@Azure in the East US region in December 2023. It is most likely that the positive customer response and growing demand for the service have prompted Microsoft and Oracle to extend their collaboration to a broader global audience.

The increased uptick in demand and emerging and unified use cases across OCI and Microsoft Azure demonstrate just how important the multicloud deployments are for our joint customers.

Said Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Here is the announcement.