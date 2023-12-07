Meta AI unveils a plethora of new features and updates

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just a day after Google announced Gemini, the best-performing LLM as of now, Meta announced that Meta AI, Meta’s virtual assistant, is receiving a range of enhancements and new features across its various applications.

Users can expect more detailed and accurate responses on mobile. This includes receiving detailed summaries of search results and a more comprehensive understanding of request types. Additionally, Meta AI has integrated with Facebook and Instagram, bringing new assistant features to users. These features include AI-powered suggestions for post comments, community chat topics, search results, and even enhanced product copy in Shops.

The third one, “Imagine with Meta AI,” is a web-based platform that enables users to create images using Meta’s Emu image foundation model. It is designed to provide users with various creative possibilities beyond messaging platforms. Another feature is the addition of invisible watermarking to images generated in the “Imagine with Meta AI” experience. This feature aims to increase transparency and traceability by allowing users to track the origin of the images.

My personal favorite is Reimagine, a new feature that Messenger and Instagram offer that allows users to collaborate on images with their friends. This feature adds an extra layer of creativity to image creation, allowing users to riff on images back and forth.

Meta AI provides helpful suggestions on Facebook, including birthday greetings, post-editing assistance, drafting introductions for dating profiles, creating new groups, and converting image formats. No missing out on important anniversaries. Phew!

Finally, Creators can utilize AI-powered suggested replies in Instagram DMs to engage with their audience faster and more efficiently.

The announcement post mentions more releases like search integration, long-term memory, and red teaming.