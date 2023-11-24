What’s Magnific AI? New tool claims to upscale images like never before

There are gazillions of AI tools out there: Air AI lets you call customers like humans, Copilot in Windows helps you become productive on Microsoft’s productivity apps, and more. This time, we’re looking into Magnific AI: A new AI in town that claims to be able to upscale images like never before.

Honestly? It looks promising, and if you don’t believe us, check out their website for side-by-side, before-after comparison. Developed by indie entrepreneurs Javi Lopez and Emilio Nicolas, this tool lets you turn any image into a high-res masterpiece with a simple description and easy controls.

It won’t be rolling out for free, though, but the premise seems worth every penny. Pricing ranges from $39/month to $299/month at no refunds, with annual subscribers enjoying two months free.

The best part of it? It’s suitable for everyone, regardless of their experience level. It caters to a wide range of creators, from photographers to digital artists, who want to make their images more detailed and refined.

Equipped with four distinct enhancement modes, Magnific seems to be a serious game changer. Upscale Mode sharpens low-resolution images, Enhance Mode intensifies colors, DeNoise Mode removes grain, and DeJPEG Mode eliminates pixelation in JPEG images.

Magnific also includes various features, such as Creativity and HDR sliders, that allow users to control the level of enhancement and avoid unwanted artifacts. Additionally, it offers a user-friendly interface and helpful tutorials to guide users through the process.

You can sign up for the Magnific AI waiting list on their website here.