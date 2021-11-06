Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is now selling at a record low price at Amazon. You can now buy the wireless mouse at a price point of $53.49, down from $99.99. So if you do the math, it’s almost $46.50 cheaper than the original price. You can see the specs of the wireless mouse below.

Logitech MX Master 3 specs

Ultra-fast magspeed scrolling – Remarkable speed, precision & quietness of electromagnetic scrolling with all new magspeed wheel – up to 90% faster, 87% more precise & ultra-quiet

Comfort shape and intuitive controls – Work comfortably with perfectly sculpted shape and ideally placed thumb wheel and controls

App-specific customizations – Speed up your workflow with predefined app-specific profiles and numerous customization options. Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology

Flow cross-computer control – Work seamlessly on three computers. Seamlessly transfer cursor, text, and files – between windows & macOS, desktop & laptop

Works on any surface even on glass with dark field 4000 DPI sensor. It is faster and 5x more precise than the basic mouse – so you always hit the right Pixel

USB-c rechargeable – Full charge lasts up-to 70 days, quick 1 min charge gives 3 hrs of use

Multi-device and multi-OS – Connect the way you want up to 3 devices via Bluetooth or the included USB receiver on windows, Mac or Linux

1 year limited hardware warranty

You can buy the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.