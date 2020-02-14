Latest SwiftKey Beta update adds support for dark mode on Android devices

Microsoft recently released a new update for SwiftKey Beta app for Android users. The latest update v7.4.9.9 adds support for dark mode. This new Dark mode feature is available as an option on devices running Android 10 or higher.

The Settings page of SwiftKey now comes with a brand-new look allowing you to easily customize the keyboard. You can access this new Settings page by pressing the ‘Cog’ icon on your Toolbar or tapping your SwiftKey app icon from the app drawer.

The last SwiftKey beta update added support for following languages:

10 from Uganda (Adhola, Ik, Konzo, Lugbara, Ma’di, Nyankore, Nyoro, Teso, Tooro, Soga)

25 from Tanzania (Bena, Kwere, Gogo, Haya, Hehe, Hadza, Iraqw, Machame, Makonde, Kisi, Kagulu, Langi, Malila, Ndali, Nilamba, Nyamwezi, Nyakyusa-Ngonde, Mochi, Pogolo, Nyaturu, Luguru, Sandawe, Sukuma, Datooga, Vunjo)

11 from Zambia (Kaonde, Lamba, Lenje, Luvale, Lunda, Mbunda, Mambwe-Lungu, Mashi, Nyamwanga

You can download the updated beta app here from Play Store.