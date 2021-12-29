Microsoft today announced the release of the December Current channel (Preview) build to Office for Android users. This Build 16.0.14827.20006 brings Read Aloud for tablets. Read Aloud is a great way to “proof-listen” your writing—it’s often easier to catch errors by listening than by reading.

Find the full change log below.

December 29, 2021 | Build 16.0.14827.20006

Word

Listen to your document with Read Aloud for tablets

The Read Aloud feature is a great way to “proof-listen” your writing—it’s often easier to catch errors by listening than by reading. Now this handy feature is available for Word on your Android tablet.

activate the feature, simply place the cursor where you want to start listening from and select Review > Read Aloud.

Find out how to get the latest Office Insider build at Microsoft here.