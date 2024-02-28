Intel says it will produce 40 million CPUs for AI PCs this year and 60 million in 2025

Intel is making a significant push towards artificial intelligence (AI) integration in personal computers, aiming to deliver chips for 100 million AI-enabled PCs by 2025. This ambitious target coincides with the unveiling of the company’s new vPro platform, specifically designed to address the needs of businesses seeking enhanced productivity, security, manageability, and stability in their PC deployments.

The concept of the “AI PC,” as envisioned by Intel, revolves around integrating powerful processors with built-in AI capabilities to unlock new possibilities and functionalities for businesses. These capabilities encompass various aspects, including:

Improved performance: Intel claims that its vPro platform can deliver up to 47% better performance in office applications than a three-year-old PC, potentially leading to increased efficiency and productivity for businesses.

Enhanced security: The platform incorporates advanced threat detection technology and hardware-based security features to safeguard businesses from evolving cyber threats and data breaches.

Simplified management: New tools and features within the vPro platform are designed to streamline device management for IT departments, enabling them to maintain and update PC fleets efficiently across an organization.

Stable and reliable platform: Intel's Stable IT Program helps ensure compatibility between the platform and various software applications, minimizing deployment risks and potential business disruptions.

Intel’s vPro platform offers high performance, security, and environmental benefits. 94% of vPro devices meet strict sustainability standards set by EPEAT. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it would use an Intel 18A process node to manufacture its chip.

The platform’s remote repair capabilities help reduce carbon emissions compared to on-site maintenance practices, promoting a sustainable approach to PC management.

Intel collaborates with Microsoft to integrate AI into businesses’ everyday workflows via Windows 11 and its AI-powered Copilot feature. Intel’s vPro platform is focused on AI-powered PCs and is betting on businesses embracing AI’s potential to enhance productivity, security, and sustainability efforts.

