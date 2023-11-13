How To Unhide Posts on Reddit With Ease

Wondering how to unhide posts on Reddit? If you’ve ever hidden your post by mistake, don’t fret. It’s pretty easy to undo it!

Besides, there are various reasons why you may want to temporarily hide a post. Whatever the case may be, you can unhide it by following the methods below.

What Does Hiding a Post on Reddit Do?

Many people have this misunderstanding that hiding a post means no one can see it anymore. Actually, it just hides it from your posts section but others can still view it. You can also access it from the Hidden tab of your profile.

Nevertheless, you can hide posts made by others to ensure that you don’t see those ever again on your feed.

How To Unhide Posts on Reddit on Mobile

If you’re using the Reddit mobile app, you can perform the following steps to unhide your posts:

Open the app. Tap on your Style Avatar in the top-right corner. Tap on History from the profile menu. Tap on the down arrow located beside the Recent option. Select Hidden from the Sort History By menu list. All your hidden Reddit posts will appear here. Choose the post you want to unhide and tap on the three-dot icon beside it. Now, select the Unhide option and the post will be visible again.

How To Unhide Posts on Reddit on Desktop

If you’re using Reddit from your desktop computer, you need to follow the below steps:

Access Reddit from your web browser. Click on the Reddit profile name in the top-right corner and select Profile. Select the Hidden tab from the top menu options. Find the post you wish to unhide and click on its corresponding three-dot icon. Click on the Unhide option from the menu list.

How To Hide Posts on Reddit

You might also want to know the methods to hide these. Here’s how to do it on desktop and mobile.

Desktop

Desktop users should do the following:

Open Reddit. In the top-right corner, click on your profile name and choose Profile. On your Profile page, select the Posts tab from the top menu. Under each post, you’ll see the Hide option. Click on the Hide button under the one you want to hide. The post will be hidden instantly. If you’ve done it by mistake, you can Undo it within a few seconds.

Mobile

If you want to hide your own posts using the Reddit mobile app, unfortunately, the option isn’t available anymore. You need to access them from a computer.

However, there’s still the option to hide other people’s posts. Here’s how:

Locate the offending post. Click on the three-dot icon under its title. Even if you’ve already opened that post, look for the three-dot icon to click on it. Select the Hide option and you’re all done!

Conclusion

So, now you know how to unhide posts on Reddit. The next time you’re unable to find your own posts but you’re absolutely sure you posted, try any of the methods mentioned in this guide.

If you also know a better way to unhide or hide posts on Reddit, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.