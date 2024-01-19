How To Make Two Lines in One Cell in Google Sheets Easily

how to make two lines in one cell in google sheets

Wondering how to make two lines in one cell in Google Sheets? Read on and follow along:

Step 1: Highlight a cell on your worksheet.

Step 2: Double-click to start typing the first line.

First line

Step 3: Press Alt + Enter on a Windows PC and Chromebook. For Mac, press Option + Enter.

Second line

Step 4: Google Sheets will insert a line break. You can type the second line in the same cell.

Step 5: Repeat the steps for more line breaks.

Now you know how to make two lines in one cell in Google Sheets!

