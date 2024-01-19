How To Make Two Lines in One Cell in Google Sheets Easily

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wondering how to make two lines in one cell in Google Sheets? Read on and follow along:

Step 1: Highlight a cell on your worksheet.

Step 2: Double-click to start typing the first line.

Step 3: Press Alt + Enter on a Windows PC and Chromebook. For Mac, press Option + Enter.

Step 4: Google Sheets will insert a line break. You can type the second line in the same cell.

Step 5: Repeat the steps for more line breaks.

Now you know how to make two lines in one cell in Google Sheets!