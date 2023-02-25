How to Make the Most of Microsoft 365 for Enterprise

| Sponsored |

Microsoft 365 offers many features to speed up processes, boost productivity, and enhance your professional life. It’s no wonder the software has 200 million active monthly users. But what’s surprising is that only a few use it to streamline processes and grow their businesses. Use these hacks to make the most of Microsoft 365 for your enterprise.

Make Creative Presentations with Sway

Sway helps users express their ideas better with its interactive web-based canvas. The design app produces professional and visually appealing designs from text, images, videos, documents, maps, and more.

Sway comes with a ton of background photos and templates. It also allows you to import and use other outlines. The app integrates with YouTube, Bing, Twitter, OneDrive, and others. This makes inserting images, videos, and text into presentations easier.

Sign Documents with DocuSign

DocuSign saves you time on manual document signing processes. You don’t have to print, sign, and scan documents. The eSignature software complies with ESIGN Act and UETA, so you can sign legal documents.

If you’ve been approved for car title loans online and need to append your signature, simply use the feature to sign the documents. Speed up the process and enhance your productivity.

Make Use of Tell Me

Microsoft 365 offers many features that can overwhelm new users—“Tell Me” is one. Here’s how it works. Instead of leaving the platform to google an idea, use the feature to search for almost anything.

Whether you want to write a resume or create a ledger, “Tell Me” can recommend the best way to do it, even if you already have an idea. Simply type your query in the search box at the top of the Microsoft 365 app and get clear instructions on anything.

Research with Smart Lookup

Unlike “Tell Me,” which only answers questions on things to do within the Microsoft 365 app, Smart Lookup allows you to search for anything as long as you have an internet connection.

To use Smart Lookup, double-tap the word you’re unsure about, and the Smart Lookup pane will appear with more information about the word or phrase. You’ll get all definitions, including top related searches on the internet and even Wikipedia articles.

Manage Conversations with Ignore Conversation

The “Ignore Conversation” feature on Microsoft 365 deletes all messages in a thread. It also stops future notifications from the sender. The feature works more like the mute button in Gmail.

To use the “Ignore Conversation” feature in Microsoft 365, select the email thread or the conversation, then click on ignore conversation. All deleted messages will be moved to the “Deleted Items” folder. You can always restore them later. You’ll need an Outlook 365 subscription to use the Ignore feature.

Microsoft 365 has many features that streamline your work and save you time. Use them to get more out of your yearly subscription to Microsoft 365. Make your work easy and grow your business fast.