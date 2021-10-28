It won’t be overstating to say that notches aren’t everybody’s favorite, in fact, it’s one of the most controversial design choices in recent years in the field of tech. Despite the fact that a sizeable population hates seeing notch on their devices, Apple went ahead and introduced it to its newest MacBook Pros. As expected, the Cupertino tech giant is taking a lot of flak even from its fans for the controversial camera housing. Luckily, you can hide the notch in your new MacBook Pro. Well, kind of.

In a support document, Apple has described in detail the way developers can adjust their app’s settings to appear below the camera area on the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. As you may have guessed already, you cannot hide it permanently — only when you’re using an application.

The process of adjusting the app to appear below the camera area is fairly simple. You can follow the step-by-step guide described below to hide the notch while using an app.

How to hide the notch in Apple MacBook Pro

Quit the app. Click the Finder icon in the Dock, then click Applications in the Finder sidebar. Select the app, then choose File > Get Info, or press Command-I. In the Info window that opens, select “Scale to fit below built-in camera.”

Re-open the app

You can watch the below video in case you need to develop a better understanding of the process.

Good news for notch haters! If you've got an app (or apps) with menus that collide with the notch, just Get Info on the app, and enable "Scale to fit below built-in camera". While the app is running (even in the bg), your display is scaled.#Apple #M1Pro #M1Max #MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH — Joseph from Sketch (@Jatodaro) October 27, 2021

The support page also highlights that app developers can update their applications to support the menu bar and the notch on the new generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices(via Pocketnow).