A week ago we posted some leaked pictures of Samsung’s official cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and today Winfuture posted some better quality pictures of the same collection.

The cases will be available in leather, silicone + strap, clear and silicone + ring designs and are far from boring.

Gallery

My favourite is the instantly iconic silicone and strap, which can be seen above.

Gallery

Next is the silicone and ring version, which presumably lets you bring your own strap.

Gallery

There is also the boring but attractive leather cases.

Gallery

Lastly, we have what appears to be a carbon fibre version.

The ring case will be available in clear and purple, while the handset will be available in Black, Silver, Purple, and probably in Gold colour options.

What do our readers think of the fun new case designs? Let us know below.