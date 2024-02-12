Here's a look into Bing integration in Meta's new Ray-Ban smart glasses

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Meta launched its Ray-Ban smart glasses a little while ago. The glasses, which are priced at at least $329.00 for the “Wayfarer” edition, look solid and packed with AI features.

One of them is its Bing integration, as Meta launched its Meta AI for these next-gen glasses back in December. You can also get real-time information powered in part by Bing (after the December 12 update) and ask things like the latest scores of your favorite football teams, etc.

But, what does the Bing integration exactly look like? Take a look at this review, straight from its early access program (jump to 3:05 for Bing’s review):

As you can see, you can simply say “Hey Bing”, and this voice command will summon the Bing AI Chat search. And it looks pretty accurate, too: the reviewer takes Bing out for a spin by asking it what are the nearest stores and real-time information about the current world’s affair.

“Microsoft’s integration with Bing allows users to access up-to-date information directly from their glasses and perform hands-free searches,” Meta’s description reads.

With that said, however, being in an early access program also means that some of these AI features “may not always get it right.” The tech giant will continuously update the capability before its rollout for general users.

These Ray-Ban glasses have taken the spotlight recently, thanks to its crystal-clear camera even though it’s “only” a camera glasses. They rule TikTok trends, usually using BTS’ Jungkook’s “3D” song, and it honestly does look extremely tempting to purchase.

Have you tried Bing on Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses? Let us know in the comments!