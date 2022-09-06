Google will announce new Pixel devices on October 6

Google has announced that it will hold its “Made by Google” event on October 6 to announce new Pixel devices. The new Pixel device portfolio will include devices such as the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. It has also announced that all the latest Pixel devices will go on sale on the same day in the New York City area.

The “Made by Google” will be an in-person event, though it will be limited to invited members of the press. For the rest of the people living in the U.S., Great Britain, and Australia, Google will stream the event live at GoogleStore.com/events . If you are not living in any of the above-mentioned nations, you can watch the livestream here. Those who do not have fast internet to catch the livestream can follow @madebygoogle for real-time updates across social media during and after the event.

In its I/O keynote earlier this year, Google announced the Pixel Watch without giving away too many details. It also teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at the same event, and it was nothing more than just a teaser. At the October event, however, Google will talk about these new pieces of Pixel hardware extensively, clearing all our doubts about what they can do and what they can not.

The Pixel 7 phones will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip. And, of course, it will run Android 13 out of the box. The Pixel Watch will be interesting too. It will be the first smartwatch designed and built by Google. The Pixel Watch will come with Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise and a lot of helpful Google stuff. We will know all about these devices on October 6.

Google has officially confirmed that it will launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch at the event, so do not expect it to announce its first foldable phone on that day; that is surely not happening. Pixel Fold, or what the search giant calls it, will reportedly launch next year after several delays.

Are you excited about Google’s upcoming event? Let us know in the comments below.