Google to add mobile feature that lets you open PDF in Chrome without downloading

Want to open PDF in Chrome without downloading on the browser’s Android version? We’ve got some good news.

Google is reportedly working on bringing a feature that lets you do just that. While it’s been around for a long, long time for other mobile browsers like Firefox, this feature is just being worked on Edge. This move is unexpected considering Edge’s existing reader already excels in many aspects.

Folks in the mobile browser’s Canary channel, its experimental pipeline, have spotted a flag that lets you “enable open PDF inline on Android.” The flag itself, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter), is not yet functional, but it’s the start of something.

Chrome mobile is on a hot streak as Google has been pushing out frequent updates in recent weeks, with a particular focus on integrating AI features.

Just today, the popular browser is reportedly adding a new feature called “Insight” which you can use to explain DevTools console errors using AI. This development aims to streamline the debugging process for developers.

