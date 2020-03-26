The FCC has just listed Google’s Pixel Buds 2 on its website today. The earbuds had also recently received certification from the NCC and before that, from the WPC. The Pixel Buds 2 had also passed through Bluetooth SIG certification earlier this year.

While all arrows point towards an imminent launch, current circumstances could very likely affect the estimated October release date.

Here are the FCC certification documents for both the left earbud- G1007 and right earbud- G1008:

Gallery

Not all details have been revealed about the Pixel Buds 2, though the now taken down Wireless Power Consortium listing did confirm that it will come with 5W wireless charging support. The WPC listing also revealed that the model number for the case of the buds is G1013.

What we do know is that the Pixel Buds 2 promise great sound, improved Bluetooth range, real-time translation when paired with a device running Android 6.0 or newer, and also support for ‘Ok Google’. Despite its small footprint, Pixel Buds 2 will offer 5 hours of battery life and 24 hours when using the new wireless charging case.

The Buds are designed with a three-point anchor so that each earbud fits securely in your ear. The responsive touch surface enables intuitive gestures like tap and swipe also.

The custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drives promise high-quality audio; and there are two microphones in each earbud, along with built-in sensors, so the mics can drown out background noise when you’re speaking.

The Pixel Buds 2 can easily connect with any Bluetooth 4.0 iOS and Android device with just a tap, too.

Google also promised massive range, saying the Buds can work across an entire football field due to improved Bluetooth range support. Google has also built some neat software tricks for Pixel Buds. For example, Pixel Buds can adjust the volume depending on the environment. For example, when you are moving from a moving subway to a quiet road, Pixel Buds will automatically reduce the volume.

The final name of the Google Pixel Buds 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet, so it’s uncertain whether they will be named as such, or the Google Pixel Buds 2020.

Source: mysmartprice