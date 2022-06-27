Last month, Google announced the Pixel 6a — a toned-down variant of the original Pixel 6 — at its annual developer conference. However, it came as a surprise to many of us when Google said during the announcement that it’d launch the device on July 28. Although almost three months of the waiting period was a bit too long, buyers are not very far away from the launch date.

While people are waiting for the Pixel 6a to hit the stores, a Malaysian reseller has already got one for himself. The reseller uploaded a YouTube video comparing his Pixel 6a with the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s logical if the Pixel 6 Pro beats the Pixel 6a, as the former is a flagship device. But the hands-on video shows something that we didn’t expect.

The fingerprint sensor used in the Pixel 6a is faster than the one used in the Pixel 6 Pro in terms of recognizing your fingers. The former requires less contact area than the “Pro,” making the biometric recognition faster and more efficient. Mind you, the Pixel 6a is running an unfinished piece of software, and the overall phone’s performance at the launch is expected to be much better at the launch.

The hands-on video on almost 14 minutes long, but the Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6 Pro biometric comparison starts at 4:55. You can jump to that potion to quickly check it out. You can watch the video below.

As confirmed by Google, the fingerprint sensor used in the 6a is different than the flagship Pixel devices, which may explain the Pixel 6 Pro’s beatdown. However, it’s odd to see Google using a superior fingerprint sensor on a mid-range device while the flagships had to settle on a less impressive one.

via 9to5Google