Google Messages tests Noise Cancellation feature for Voice Notes

Google keeps adding and experimenting with features in their apps. As seen on Twitter, a new feature has been discovered in the Google Messages beta version that can greatly enhance your chat experience with voice notes.

You will be able to activate noise cancellation in your voice recording while you record them. Usually, there is background noise in most of our voice recordings, which makes hearing the actual human voice a little bit difficult. Google Messages aims to solve this by tapping a “Noise Cancellation” button in the voice recording dialog.

This feature is available with the newer version of the voice recorder, which Google is rolling out to people. But the noise cancellation feature may not be active for everyone now. You can expect to be rolled out soon through the beta channel first, as you are using Google Message beta version 20231113_01_RC00.

From what I know, the noise cancellation feature uses machine learning to identify and remove background noise from your voice recording. This will make it easier for the person you send the voice note to hear you.