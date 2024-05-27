Google launches yet another fund for AI-ready workforce, spending $15 million in Asia-Pacific

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google.org has just announced on Monday that it’s launching a $15 million fund to build an AI-ready workforce in Asia-Pacific. The tech giant has a strong presence in the region, launching its first operation a little over two and a half decades ago.

The company’s $15 million AI Opportunity Fund for Asia-Pacific will develop AI skills and build confidence among underserved workers and job-seekers. Partnering with the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network and supported by the Asian Development Bank, the fund will support social impact organizations through AI training and cash grants, addressing local AI challenges and opportunities.

And that’s not the only thing. Google then said that it’s launching another $20 million for AI programs in the region by 2024, totaling the whole investment to $35 million.

“Building an AI-ready workforce is essential to unlock Asia’s full potential and support organizations that are already actively working to ensure that the benefits of AI can reach more workers,” says Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN.

Last year, the Mountain View tech giant also spent $20 million for academic institutions worldwide to “facilitate dialogue” into the AI tech.

“We hope the Digital Futures Project and this fund will support many others across academia and civil society to advance independent research on AI,” Google said further at that time.

Microsoft, Google’s number-one competitor in the AI race, has also been involved in a lot of similar projects. The OpenAI financial backer spent millions in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Indonesia, Germany, France, Spain, and more, for AI & cloud infrastructures.