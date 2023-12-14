Google Chrome for Android is getting 'Allow this time' option for permissions
The feature first arrived last summer for Chrome for desktops.
Updated December 14th, 2023
Published December 14th, 2023
Key notes
- Google Chrome is working to bring a new permission option called “allow this time.”
- It’ll give you more control over websites that can access your camera, location, and microphone.
- It was first introduced in Chrome 116 version for desktops.
Google Chrome is reportedly working to bring a one time permission feature to its Android mobile app. The option is called “allow this time,” and it’ll give you more control over websites that can access your camera, location, and microphone.
Recently, insiders on Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, have spotted a new flag called #one-time-permission on the Android version. This flag suggests that the possibility of one-time permissions may be expanding to the mobile platform.
While the flag has been there, the feature is currently not functional. Take a look at the discovery, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):
“Enables experimental one-time permissions for Geolocation, Microphone, and Camera. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, Fuchsia, Lacros,” the flag’s description reads.
Initially introduced on the desktop version of Chrome in version 116 last summer, this feature allows users to grant websites temporary access to their location data.
An “Allow this time” option appears on the address bar, and there are signs that this feature will be extended to the mobile version of Chrome in the future.
Elsewhere, Google has also been trying to simplify the way you change your default search engine on both desktop & mobile versions to comply with European Digital Market Act (DMA) rules.