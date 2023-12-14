Google Chrome for Android is getting 'Allow this time' option for permissions

The feature first arrived last summer for Chrome for desktops.

Google Chrome is reportedly working to bring a one time permission feature to its Android mobile app. The option is called “allow this time,” and it’ll give you more control over websites that can access your camera, location, and microphone.

Recently, insiders on Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, have spotted a new flag called #one-time-permission on the Android version. This flag suggests that the possibility of one-time permissions may be expanding to the mobile platform.

While the flag has been there, the feature is currently not functional. Take a look at the discovery, as shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

Google has added the flag to enable "one time permissions" in Chrome Canary for Android (not working yet), this feature was added to Chrome for desktop in version 116, you can read more about it here ?https://t.co/awdZt8ahNZ

.https://t.co/Bm7hDvCJbq pic.twitter.com/oVUiwa9Edc — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 14, 2023

“Enables experimental one-time permissions for Geolocation, Microphone, and Camera. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, Fuchsia, Lacros,” the flag’s description reads.

Initially introduced on the desktop version of Chrome in version 116 last summer, this feature allows users to grant websites temporary access to their location data.

An “Allow this time” option appears on the address bar, and there are signs that this feature will be extended to the mobile version of Chrome in the future.

Elsewhere, Google has also been trying to simplify the way you change your default search engine on both desktop & mobile versions to comply with European Digital Market Act (DMA) rules.